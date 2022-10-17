Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine investigates whether Antonov employees cooperated with Russia, leading to destroyal of Mriya

October 13, 2022 9:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened a probe against undisclosed employees from Ukraine’s Antonov company, the producer of the world’s largest cargo aircraft An-225 Mriya.

The SBU is investigating whether these employees cooperated with Russia, which led to the destruction of the iconic airplane by Russian forces on Feb. 27.

Dmytro Antonov, the chief pilot of the  An-225 Mriya, has publicly criticized the company for not transferring Mriya abroad before Russia's full-scale invasion began. He claimed that the decision was not made as the company’s top management had fled Ukraine two weeks before the all-out war.

The company denied the accusations on March 19.

