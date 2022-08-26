Ukraine destroyed 7 Russian ammunition depots in the past week
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 7:16 am
Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said that Russian ammo dumps are Ukraine's main priority and that it is likely more will be targeted by the end of the week. Ukraine's forces have hit Russian depots in Chornobaivka, Blahodatne and Starytsi.
