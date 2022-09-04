Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Russian soldiers face morale, discipline issues, often go unpaid

September 4, 2022 11:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 4. that, in addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, Russian troops are likely experiencing “significant problems with sizable combat bonuses not being paid.” This is likely due to “inefficient military bureaucracy,” corruption, and the unusual legal status of Russian operations in Ukraine.

