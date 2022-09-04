UK intelligence: Russian soldiers face morale, discipline issues, often go unpaid
September 4, 2022 11:00 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 4. that, in addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, Russian troops are likely experiencing “significant problems with sizable combat bonuses not being paid.” This is likely due to “inefficient military bureaucracy,” corruption, and the unusual legal status of Russian operations in Ukraine.
