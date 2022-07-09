Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 9, 2022

externalUK Defense Ministry: Training programme for Ukrainian soldiers begins in UK

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 1:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K.-led military programme will reportedly train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers over the next few months. “Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty and their right to choose their own future,” said U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok