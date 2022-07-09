UK Defense Ministry: Training programme for Ukrainian soldiers begins in UK
July 10, 2022 1:39 am
The U.K.-led military programme will reportedly train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers over the next few months. “Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty and their right to choose their own future,” said U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.