Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK Defense Ministry: Belarusian instructors likely training Russian conscripts due to ‘overstretch’ of Russian military system

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 11:56 am
Share

Belarus’ military has likely taken on a “significant, but more discreet” role in training Russian conscripts, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 22. 

The shift is likely intended to “partially remediate the lack of Russian military trainers, many of whom are deployed in Ukraine or have become casualties."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the shift represents a “role reversal,” as Belarus’ military has traditionally been considered as “inferior” by Russia to its own. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Dec. 19, marking Putin’s eighth meeting with Lukashenko in 2022. 

Putin and Lukashenko agreed to continue the practice of joint military exercises and develop new military equipment to form a “single defense space.” 

Putin announced that Russian soldiers would train Belarusian pilots on aircraft re-equipped “for the possible use of airborne ammunition with a special warhead,” referring to Kinzhal missiles and nuclear warheads. 

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “nothing dramatic happened during this meeting.” 

Similarly, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Lukashenko has likely managed to deflect Putin’s efforts to coerce Belarus into further Russian-Belarusian integration.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK