2 bodies of tortured men found in liberated Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast

October 6, 2022 7:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The two male bodies were found with their hands tied. According to law enforcement, one body shows bruises on the neck and chest, while the other has a bullet wound in the chest and groin. 

Earlier, the bodies of two civilian men, aged 30-35, were found in the liberated village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5. 

A day prior, the police also found a torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops tortured locals, war veterans, and soldiers in a basement.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
