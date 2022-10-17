2 bodies of tortured men found in liberated Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast

The two male bodies were found with their hands tied. According to law enforcement, one body shows bruises on the neck and chest, while the other has a bullet wound in the chest and groin.

Earlier, the bodies of two civilian men, aged 30-35, were found in the liberated village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5.

A day prior, the police also found a torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops tortured locals, war veterans, and soldiers in a basement.

