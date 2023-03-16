Teenager injured in Mykolaiv Oblast following explosion

A 13-year-old boy from the village of Liubomyrivka has been injured after stepping on an unidentified explosive object, Mykolaiv Oblast police chief Serhii Shaikhet reported on March 12 on Telegram.

The teenager was hospitalized after next to his home in the village, which was located only a few kilometers from the front line before Ukraine liberated Kherson in November.

“Again we have a tragic case when our children suffer because of the occupiers,” Shaikhet said.

“The child received explosive wounds, shrapnel wounds to the body and limbs.”

Earlier, on March 2, four men were killed in the forestry of the Kharkiv Oblast, as their car exploded on an anti-tank mine left by Russian troops before the liberation of the territory.

On Jan.8, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that as a result of Russia's war, a minefield with an area of 250,000 square kilometers was formed in Ukraine, which “is currently the largest minefield in the world.”