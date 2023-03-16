Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Survey: 87% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 12:39 pm
Share

Eighty-seven percent of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, according to the results of a survey the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted between Feb. 14-22.

Furthermore, only 9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that some territories can be given up in order to achieve peace and preserve independence.

The survey also notes that these results are more or less standard across all regions of Ukraine, with 82% in the east of Ukraine being opposed to concessions and 86% in south of the country.

2,002 respondents aged 18 and older across Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied-territories, were surveyed by telephone.

The results are noteworthy on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. In an interview with the BBC on Feb. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out territorial concessions to Russia. 

"Any territorial compromises are only going to weaken our country," Zelensky said. "It's not about comprise. We make millions of compromises every day. But the question is: Will Putin? No, because we don't trust Putin."

"Our defense is holding," Zelensky added. "We need powerful modern weapons (to win). They're the only language Russia understands. We're responding in their language."



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK