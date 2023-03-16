Survey: 87% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions

Eighty-seven percent of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, according to the results of a survey the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted between Feb. 14-22.

Furthermore, only 9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that some territories can be given up in order to achieve peace and preserve independence.

The survey also notes that these results are more or less standard across all regions of Ukraine, with 82% in the east of Ukraine being opposed to concessions and 86% in south of the country.

2,002 respondents aged 18 and older across Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied-territories, were surveyed by telephone.

The results are noteworthy on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. In an interview with the BBC on Feb. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out territorial concessions to Russia.

"Any territorial compromises are only going to weaken our country," Zelensky said. "It's not about comprise. We make millions of compromises every day. But the question is: Will Putin? No, because we don't trust Putin."

"Our defense is holding," Zelensky added. "We need powerful modern weapons (to win). They're the only language Russia understands. We're responding in their language."