SBU identifies Russian commander who ordered troops to torture Kherson residents
September 24, 2022 11:59 am
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Sept. 24 that it identified Alexander Naumenko, a Russian commander who reportedly instructed Russian troops to kidnap and torture Kherson residents. Naumenko is also reportedly responsible for dispersing peaceful pro-Ukrainian rallies in temporarily occupied Kherson, ordering Russian forces to use stun grenades and tear gas.
