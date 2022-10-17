Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 24, 2022 11:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Sept. 24 that it identified Alexander Naumenko, a Russian commander who reportedly instructed Russian troops to kidnap and torture Kherson residents. Naumenko is also reportedly responsible for dispersing peaceful pro-Ukrainian rallies in temporarily occupied Kherson, ordering Russian forces to use stun grenades and tear gas.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
