SBU blocks 26 Telegram channels that helped men evade mobilization

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced that it blocked 26 Telegram channels that aided men of military age in evading mobilization.

The release stated that these channels provided information about the whereabouts of military enlistment officers in Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa Oblasts, so that men could avoid receiving enlistment summons.

These channels relied on users to submit sightings of military enlistment officers, which they shared online.

According to the SBU statement, the administrators used their popularity as an opportunity to place commercial advertisements on the channels and earn money from these endeavors.

Six administrators were identified and notified of suspicion of criminal activity, the SBU said. If convicted they can face up to 10 years in prison.



