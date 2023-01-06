Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 6, 2023

Satellite images show Bakhmut before and after Russian invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 7:58 am
Share

Satellite images show Bakhmut before and after Russian invasionA satellite image of the besieged Ukrainian city Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast after Jan. 4 2023 reveals extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. Russia has been trying for more than five months to capture Bakhmut, Ukraine's key hold out in the oblast. (Maxar Technologies).

New satellite imagery published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar shows before and after images of the besieged city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. 

The first image published by Maxar on Twitter shows Bakhmut before Aug. 1, 2022. The second shows a part of the city after Jan. 4, 2023, revealing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. 

The battle of Bakhmut has gone on for more than five months as Russian forces throw manpower and artillery at the city in an effort to capture it. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have sustained major losses, but the city has remained Ukraine's main fortress in Donetsk Oblast. 

The city is a major transportation hub, as well as resource-rich, making it a valuable target for Russia. Capturing the city would also be significant for Russia's goal of occupying the entirety of the eastern oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK