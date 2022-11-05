Russian proxy reverses statement on curfew in Kherson

Shortly after announcing a 24-hour curfew in the city of Kherson on Nov. 4, Kirill Stremousov, the head of Russia's proxies in occupied Kherson Oblast, published another post to Telegram saying there would be "no restrictions for residents of the city," Reuters reported.

Stremousov also reposted an edited version of his original video message on Telegram but now without any reference to a curfew in the city.

In the original video, Stremousov cited the need for a curfew in order to defend Kherson from so-called “terrorist attacks.”