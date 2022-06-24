Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian missiles hit Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022 10:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh, the missiles hit two districts of the city on May 11. There are no casualties.

