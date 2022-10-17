Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing civilian
October 7, 2022 8:39 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that a 37-year-old man was killed and a 42-year-old man was injured in the region’s Nikopolskyi District during Russia’s attack on Oct. 7.
