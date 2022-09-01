Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian authorities create 'adaptation centers' to forcibly assimilate deported Ukrainians

September 1, 2022 3:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reports on Aug. 31 that Russia has created specific centers to assimilate Ukrainians into Russian society. Many Ukrainian civilians, including over 7,000 children, had been deported against their will to locations across Russia. 

