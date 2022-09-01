Russian authorities create 'adaptation centers' to forcibly assimilate deported Ukrainians
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 3:31 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reports on Aug. 31 that Russia has created specific centers to assimilate Ukrainians into Russian society. Many Ukrainian civilians, including over 7,000 children, had been deported against their will to locations across Russia.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.