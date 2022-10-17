Russian missile strike wounds 4 people in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
September 26, 2022 8:35 pm
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on Sept. 26 that Russian forces hit the city center, damaging high-rise buildings.
