Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Russia to block websites with expressions of LGBTQ identity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 5:14 am
Share

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor will be able to block sites in Russia without due process that contain information about LGBTQ people and expressions of what Russia deems "nontraditional sexual relations," RFE/RL reported.

According to the government's order, so-called "LGBTQ propaganda" has been added to the register of prohibited information on the Internet in Russia. Any decision to block websites will be made by Roskomnadzor. 

On Dec. 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed into law new legislation banning the public expression of LGBTQ identity in Russia. The new law makes it illegal to spread what it calls "propaganda" on "nontraditional sexual relations” in the media, movies, or social media. 

The law passed in Russia's Parliament, the Duma, but a vote of 397 to 0 on Nov. 24. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK