Russia strikes Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, wounds 1
November 26, 2022 12:24 am
Russian troops hit Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 25, injuring a 71-year-old man, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported.
The attack also destroyed a medical facility and damaged three high-rise buildings, Honcharenko added.
