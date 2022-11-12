Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery.
November 12, 2022 11:39 pm
The Myrove community in Nikopol District was hit by Russian shelling on the evening of Nov. 12, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Mykola Lukashuk. No casualties were reported.
