Thursday, November 17, 2022

Russia promotes forced adoption of Ukrainian children

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2022 6:52 am
The Institute for the Study of War said that Russian military bloggers started circulating videos with Ukrainian children who were illegally deported and adopted into Russian families. The videos claim that more than 150,000 children have been illegally deported from Donbas in 2022, the ISW said.

The ISW reported that Russia's forced adoptions and deportations of Ukrainian children "under the guise of vacation and rehabilitation schemes" likely result in a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign on top of apparent violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. 

