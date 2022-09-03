Russia keeps 2 Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea.
September 3, 2022 3:40 pm
Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa Oblast Administration, said that the total firepower is 16 missiles. Southern Operational Command said that stormy weather keeps Russian missile carriers closer to the ports of Russian-occupied Crimea. The missile threat remains, the military said.
