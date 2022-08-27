Russia hits Nikopol with two rockets on Aug. 27.
August 27, 2022 9:45 pm
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said that a government building and two multi-story residential houses were damaged as a result of the attack. No casualties were reported.
