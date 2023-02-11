Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Russia conducts 4 air strikes on Snake Island overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 12:14 pm
Two Russian Su-24 aircraft conducted four strikes with air-dropped bombs on Ukraine’s Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a small but strategically important outpost in the Black Sea, overnight on Feb. 11, Odesa City Council reported citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command. No further details have been provided.

Russian troops occupied the island in the early hours of the invasion, but Ukraine eventually pushed Russian troops from Snake Island in late June.

Odesa City Council also reported that three Russian Onyx anti-ship missiles hit the coastal area of the region overnight. There were no casualties, according to the authorities.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10. Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were also reported to have crossed the Ukrainian border with Moldova and then entered Romanian airspace.

The missiles' crossing into Moldova was soon confirmed in a statement by the Moldovan defense ministry.

Romania's defense ministry has denied Ukrainian claims that a Russian Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile entered Romanian airspace.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry acknowledged that the missile did enter the airspace of Moldova, reportedly passing just 35 kilometers past the Romanian border on its way to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

