Russia attacks power engineers in Kherson Oblast
March 13, 2023 3:34 pm
According to the Kherson Military Administration, Russian forces attacked energy workers in Dariivka, Kherson Oblast. One power engineer was injured and has been taken to a local hospital.
Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.
