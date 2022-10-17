Right-wing Alternative for Germany party delegation visits Russia, eastern Ukraine
September 20, 2022 3:10 am
The far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) said the purpose of the trip to eastern Ukraine is to "form their own impression of the humanitarian situation," according to an AfD press release. Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, said the deputies’ trip to temporarily-occupied territory is “support for Russia’s war of extermination” and a “criminal offense."
