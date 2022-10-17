Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalRight-wing Alternative for Germany party delegation visits Russia, eastern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 3:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) said the purpose of the trip to eastern Ukraine is to "form their own impression of the humanitarian situation," according to an AfD press release. Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, said the deputies’ trip to temporarily-occupied territory is “support for Russia’s war of extermination” and a “criminal offense." 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok