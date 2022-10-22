Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Reuters: Moldova says Gazprom further threatens gas supply

October 22, 2022 3:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom Export head Elena Burmistrova replied "we'll see" when asked how much gas Moldova would receive in November, Reuters reports, citing the NewsMaker online news outlet. 

Gazprom already cut supplies to the country by 30% in October and is now threatening to turn off the gas completely unless Moldova pays all its debts to the Russian state gas firm. 

"I don't understand what Gazprom's motives are for cutting the gas supply. We have a contract, and we are ready to pay for gas. Gazprom says it is a serious partner but serious partners don't behave the way it is behaving towards Moldova," Spinu told NewsMaker.

