Reuters: G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price cap on Russian oil
November 4, 2022 1:25 am
The sources who spoke on conditions of anonymity told Reuters that the G7 and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month. The price cap, set to begin on Dec. 5 on crude and Feb. 5 on oil products, aims to limit funding to Russia without cutting supply to consumers. Russia has said it won't ship oil to countries that set price caps.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.