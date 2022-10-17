Reuters: $625 million US military aid package expected to include 4 HIMARS

The package, which could be announced as soon as Oct. 4, is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines, and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Oct. 3.

The aid is in addition to a $1.1 billion military aid package announced last week that included 18 HIMARS.

The Biden administration will use Presidential Drawdown Authority to source this latest military aid for Ukraine, which allows for the quick delivery of defense articles and services from U.S. Department of Defense stocks without congressional approval.