externalProsecutor General: 5 children sexually assaulted by Russians.

September 19, 2022 3:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Sept. 19 that law enforcement have identified five children between the ages of 4 and 16 as victims of such war crimes. "But we all understand that there are so much more crimes than I just mentioned," Kostin said. He added that more than 7,000 children were deported to Russia-occupied territories, Russia and Belarus.

