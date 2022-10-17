Prosecutor General: 5 children sexually assaulted by Russians.
September 19, 2022 3:03 pm
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Sept. 19 that law enforcement have identified five children between the ages of 4 and 16 as victims of such war crimes. "But we all understand that there are so much more crimes than I just mentioned," Kostin said. He added that more than 7,000 children were deported to Russia-occupied territories, Russia and Belarus.
