Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalProgress reported in talks on NATO accession by Finland, Sweden.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 26, 2022 1:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Turkish president’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey has "seen a positive attitude towards lifting of embargo regarding defense industry products” during talks with delegations from NATO applicants Finland and Sweden on May 25. Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Turkey after its offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria in 2019. They applied for NATO membership earlier in May but Turkey objected to their applications.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok