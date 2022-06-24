Progress reported in talks on NATO accession by Finland, Sweden.
May 26, 2022 1:09 am
The Turkish president’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey has "seen a positive attitude towards lifting of embargo regarding defense industry products” during talks with delegations from NATO applicants Finland and Sweden on May 25. Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Turkey after its offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria in 2019. They applied for NATO membership earlier in May but Turkey objected to their applications.