Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police: New burial site with 3 bodies found in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 4:38 pm
Share

A new burial site with three bodies of civilians killed during Russian occupation was discovered in the town of Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Niebytov said on March 2. 

One of the killed men was a 50-year-old local resident. Russians shot him in a car, which then burned down, Niebytov said during a press briefing at the exhumation site. 

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been established, according to Niebytov, but they were likely shot in the head.

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief told reporters that another local resident had buried the three murdered men in one grave during the Russian occupation of the town around March 8, 2022. 

"When the Russians had already established such a regime that it was impossible to move around the city, he (the local resident) left for a safer area and only now returned and informed the National Police that he had made such a burial during the occupation," explained Niebytov.

The town of Borodianka, devastated by Russia's war last spring, was occupied by Russian troops for almost a month. Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated it on April 1. 

Bodies of killed civilians and torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK