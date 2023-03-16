Police: New burial site with 3 bodies found in Kyiv Oblast

A new burial site with three bodies of civilians killed during Russian occupation was discovered in the town of Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Niebytov said on March 2.

One of the killed men was a 50-year-old local resident. Russians shot him in a car, which then burned down, Niebytov said during a press briefing at the exhumation site.

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been established, according to Niebytov, but they were likely shot in the head.

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief told reporters that another local resident had buried the three murdered men in one grave during the Russian occupation of the town around March 8, 2022.

"When the Russians had already established such a regime that it was impossible to move around the city, he (the local resident) left for a safer area and only now returned and informed the National Police that he had made such a burial during the occupation," explained Niebytov.

The town of Borodianka, devastated by Russia's war last spring, was occupied by Russian troops for almost a month. Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated it on April 1.

Bodies of killed civilians and torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.



