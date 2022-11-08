Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
PM Shmyhal: Ukraine has enough resources to get through the heating season

November 8, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As of Nov. 8, there are about 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukraine’s storage facilities, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The relatively warm weather and savings of energy resources allow the authorities to add more gas to the storages than they withdraw, he said.

Ukraine also has 1.5 million tons of coal stored in thermal power plants’ warehouses which is almost twice as much as required, Shmyhal added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 1 that Russian missile and drone attacks had destroyed up to 40% of Ukraine’s energy system.

Russia has been waging a campaign targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October. Moscow openly says that attacking energy facilities in Ukraine is one of its goals.

Targeting vital public infrastructure is a war crime, according to the Geneva Conventions.

