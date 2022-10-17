Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPentagon: Putin's nuclear rhetoric will not affect aid to Ukraine.

September 22, 2022 10:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder said on Sept. 22 that Russia's announcement would not influence the U.S. and its allies' support for Ukraine. "We will continue to have those conversations, and we'll continue to think through not only what they need in the medium to long term, but also what they need now," Ryder said.

