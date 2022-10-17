Pentagon: Putin's nuclear rhetoric will not affect aid to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 22, 2022 10:41 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder said on Sept. 22 that Russia's announcement would not influence the U.S. and its allies' support for Ukraine. "We will continue to have those conversations, and we'll continue to think through not only what they need in the medium to long term, but also what they need now," Ryder said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.