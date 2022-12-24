Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

1 injured in Russian missile strikes on infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 4:05 pm
Russia attacked two infrastructure facilities in the region, injuring one person, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Dec. 5. Emergency services are working on the scene, Tymoshenko added.

According to the city council, Russia’s Dec. 5 strike has resulted in power, water, and heating outages and mobile network interruptions in Odesa. Due to the blackouts, local authorities have suspended electric public transport.

