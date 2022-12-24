Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Official: Ukraine launches production of 152-mm, 122-mm projectiles.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 11:11 pm
Ukraine has launched the production of 152-millimeter and 122-millimeter artillery shells as the stocks of Soviet ammunition are running out, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Dec. 13. 

“Now the (mass) production of mines and many other things…will begin. We are talking about thousands - this is already on the industrial scale,” Danilov said. 



