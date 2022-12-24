Official: Ukraine launches production of 152-mm, 122-mm projectiles.
December 13, 2022 11:11 pm
Ukraine has launched the production of 152-millimeter and 122-millimeter artillery shells as the stocks of Soviet ammunition are running out, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Dec. 13.
“Now the (mass) production of mines and many other things…will begin. We are talking about thousands - this is already on the industrial scale,” Danilov said.
“Now the (mass) production of mines and many other things…will begin. We are talking about thousands - this is already on the industrial scale,” Danilov said.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.