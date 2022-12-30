Official: Russian attack kills 2 people, injures 2 in Katerynivka, Kharkiv Oblast
December 30, 2022 2:04 pm
A Russian attack on the community of Katerynivka in Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and wounded two on Dec. 30, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
Tymoshenko said emergency services are working on the scene.
