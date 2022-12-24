Official: Russia strikes Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles.
December 7, 2022 11:02 pm
The information was provided by Pechenihy Mayor Oleksandr Husarov.
Pechenihy, a town on the east bank of the Siversky Donets River, hosts the dam on a water reservoir that supplies Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, with water.
Emergency services are on the site, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. No casualties were reported.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.