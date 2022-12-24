Official: Russia strikes Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The information was provided by Pechenihy Mayor Oleksandr Husarov.

Pechenihy, a town on the east bank of the Siversky Donets River, hosts the dam on a water reservoir that supplies Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, with water.

Emergency services are on the site, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. No casualties were reported.