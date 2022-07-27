Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 18, 2022 1:31 am
Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa Oblast’s military administration, reportedly citing Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Russia has moved ships from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk, Russia. Bratchuk also reported that Russian forces are continuing the illegal transportation of products from Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
