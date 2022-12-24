Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russia increases military activity in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 8:55 pm
Share

Petro Adriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, said on Dec. 11 that Russia has intensified its military presence in the city. 

According to Adriushchenko, there were an unusually high number of combat helicopters headed toward the Azovstal steel plant. 

A second camp for mobilized Russian troops was also reportedly set up in the village of Yalta, some 35 kilometers from Mariupol. 

Mariupol was fully occupied in late May, when Russia took complete control of the destroyed Azovstal, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the seized port city. Around 450,000 people lived in the city before the war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK