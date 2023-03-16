Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Official: Russia hits targets in north, west, center of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 10:02 am
Share

Russia hit targets in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts, with drones and missiles overnight on Feb. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Feb. 16. 

Russian troops used fake targets to deceive air defense, he said. 

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. A total of 32 missiles were launched against Ukraine, according to the Air Force. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the town of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro. 

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized. 

A factory caught fire following the attack, and seven private houses were destroyed in Pavlohrad, the governor said. 

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian regions overnight on Feb. 16. 

Explosions were heard in different parts of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK