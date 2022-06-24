Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNorway, Denmark, Iceland give security guarantees to Sweden and Finland.

May 16, 2022 6:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Scandinavian countries stand ready to assist their Nordic neighbors "by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression" on their territory before obtaining NATO membership, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on May 16. The move follows Russia's threats against Finland and Sweden, including a Russian official's statement that they may become targets for a military attack. The statement also comes amid Ukraine's quest to obtain Western security guarantees to repel Russian aggression in the future.

