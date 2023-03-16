Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

National Resistance Center: Partisans destroy railway track in Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 11:18 pm
Members of the Atesh partisan movement blew up the railway track between the occupied settlements of Abrikosivka and Radensk in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on March 12. 

According to the report, the aim of the operations was to disrupt Russian ground logistics supply chains.

“We work around the clock for the destruction of the occupying forces and the liberation of Ukraine,” Atesh’s statement said, adding the video of the March 11 explosion.

Ukrainian partisans continue to work in the occupied areas of southern Ukraine, targeting both logistics supply lines and high-level political and military officials. 

