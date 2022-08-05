Minister: First three ships leave Chornomorsk Port.
August 5, 2022
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Aug. 5 that three bulk carriers, Navi Star, Rojen, and Polarnet, with 57,000 tonnes of maize are heading to Turkey, U.K., and Ireland. The export of Ukrainian agricultural products was resumed after Ukraine and Russia signed an UN-backed deal to partially lift the Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.