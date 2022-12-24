Media: Iran plans to send missiles to Russia despite Western pressure

Iran plans to provide Russia with missiles but wants to limit their range due to a potential international backlash, Axios reported , citing four senior Israeli officials.







Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.



Tehran initially denied supplying Moscow with drones but later admitted delivering them, claiming it happened before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. There is overwhelming evidence that Iran continued supplying drones during the invasion.





According to the Axios report, the Western pressure “has not fully deterred Tehran from planning to send the missiles to Russia, and it intends to go ahead with the deliveries soon.”





“But, in an effort to mitigate the international fallout and not violate the Security Council resolution, Iran plans to give Russia only missiles with a range of fewer than 300 kilometers and modify other missiles so they stay within the parameters of the resolution,” the Israeli officials said, as quoted by Axios.





The same day, the European Union added four individuals to the list of sanctions against Iran, as well as four entities “for their role in the development and delivery of UAVs used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.”





The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 10 that it expects Iran’s support for the Russian military to grow in the coming months. The ministry called Tehran “one of Moscow’s top military backers” worldwide and said that Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons from Iran, “including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”



