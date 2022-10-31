Mayor: Russia hits energy infrastructure sites in Kyiv, power out in several neighborhoods
October 31, 2022 9:18 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces hit energy infrastructure sites in the morning on Oct. 31, which caused power and water supply outages in several districts. Klitschko didn't provide details.
At around 8 a.m., 7-8 explosions were heard in the capital.
