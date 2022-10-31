Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Russia hits energy infrastructure sites in Kyiv, power out in several neighborhoods

October 31, 2022 9:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces hit energy infrastructure sites in the morning on Oct. 31, which caused power and water supply outages in several districts. Klitschko didn't provide details.

At around 8 a.m., 7-8 explosions were heard in the capital.

