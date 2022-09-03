Mayor: 5 explosions heard near airfield in Russian-occupied Melitopol.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 5:33 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mayor Ivan Fedorov said Ukrainian resistance is involved. The Russian forces were attempting to set up military hardware at the airfield, according to the mayor.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.