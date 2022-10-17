Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Maxar publishes satellite images of Crimea Bridge following explosion

October 9, 2022 1:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Maxar publishes satellite images of Crimea Bridge following explosionMaxar satellite images show the aftermath of the explosion that damaged the Kerch Strait bridge. (Maxar Technologies /Twitter)

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the illegally constructed bridge connecting the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula Crimea with mainland Russia.

