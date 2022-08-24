Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalJohnson pledges $63.5 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv

August 24, 2022 7:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark Ukraine's 31st Independence Day, announcing a further package of military support. According to the U.K. government's statement, the package will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions.

