Russian troops are preparing to defend the city of Kherson and are not fully withdrawing from the north of Kherson Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment. However, Ukraine’s Armed Forces may liberate Russian-occupright bank of the Dnieper, including Kherson, by the end of 2022 as Russia’s positions there are “likely untenable,” the think-tank said. According to a Russian military blogger cited by the ISW, “Russia’s surrender even of Kherson City is overdue, as an attempt to hold the city will likely result in defeat.”