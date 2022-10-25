Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 25, 2022

externalISW: Ukraine will likely capture Kherson by end of 2022.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 25, 2022 5:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian troops are preparing to defend the city of Kherson and are not fully withdrawing from the north of Kherson Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment. However, Ukraine’s Armed Forces may liberate Russian-occupright bank of the Dnieper, including Kherson, by the end of 2022 as Russia’s positions there are “likely untenable,” the think-tank said. According to a Russian military blogger cited by the ISW, “Russia’s surrender even of Kherson City is overdue, as an attempt to hold the city will likely result in defeat.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok