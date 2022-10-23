ISW: Russian attacks aim to force Ukraine to invest more in infrastructure protection instead of counteroffensive
October 23, 2022 7:35 am
The Institute for the Study of War reports that “Russia’s campaign of targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure is creating a humanitarian tragedy without meaningfully altering the battlefield situation, and Russian excuses for such strikes are wearing increasingly thin.”
The experts add that power outages, cold weather, and damaged buildings are likely to exacerbate the suffering of Ukrainian civilians in the winter.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.