Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

ISW: Russian attacks aim to force Ukraine to invest more in infrastructure protection instead of counteroffensive

October 23, 2022 7:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Institute for the Study of War reports that “Russia’s campaign of targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure is creating a humanitarian tragedy without meaningfully altering the battlefield situation, and Russian excuses for such strikes are wearing increasingly thin.” 

The experts add that power outages, cold weather, and damaged buildings are likely to exacerbate the suffering of Ukrainian civilians in the winter.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok